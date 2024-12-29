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Mahindra Marazzo vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Polo
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
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Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
779.85 km798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl17.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.254.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16175 / 70 R14
No of Seating Rows
32
Bootspace
190 litres280
Seating Capacity
8 Person5
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters45
Length
4585 mm3971
Wheelbase
2760 mm2469
Height
1774 mm1469
Width
1866 mm1682
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,9027,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9006,27,000
RTO
1,87,73850,190
Insurance
65,76430,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67715,220
Expert Rating
-

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