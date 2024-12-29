In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3