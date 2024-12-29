In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Yaris Comparison