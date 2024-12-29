In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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