In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4