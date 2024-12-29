In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4