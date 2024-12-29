In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Rumion Comparison