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Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 9.55 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
33
Bootspace
190 litres-
Seating Capacity
8 Person7 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters45 litres
Length
4585 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2740 mm
Height
1774 mm1690 mm
Width
1866 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3 Years-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90211,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9009,79,000
RTO
1,87,73881,160
Insurance
65,76451,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67723,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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