HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsMarazzo vs Rumion

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Rumion

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 7 STR
₹12.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.3320.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,46,27811,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
12,42,15710,29,000
RTO
1,60,1001,14,900
Insurance
43,52151,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,08625,713
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details