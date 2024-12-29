In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4