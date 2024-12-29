In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4