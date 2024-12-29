In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Tigor EV Comparison