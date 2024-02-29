In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 7 STR and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Marazzo vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 14.39 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -