In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs