Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 7 STR
₹12.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,46,27815,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
12,42,15714,74,000
RTO
1,60,10012,000
Insurance
43,52159,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,08633,234

