Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 7 STR
₹12.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
779.85765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.3317.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,46,2788,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
12,42,1577,28,900
RTO
1,60,10057,973
Insurance
43,52131,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,08617,606

