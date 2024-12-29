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Mahindra Marazzo vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Nexon
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl17.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamSemi-independent, Open Profile Twist Beam with Stabiliser Bar, Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres382 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters44 litres
Length
4585 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2498 mm
Height
1774 mm1620 mm
Width
1866 mm1804 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,9028,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9007,39,990
RTO
1,87,73863,019
Insurance
65,76434,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67718,009
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish new design Updated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be better New HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

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Latest Car & Bike News

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