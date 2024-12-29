In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Rapid TSI Comparison