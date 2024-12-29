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Mahindra Marazzo vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
No of Seating Rows
33
Bootspace
190 litres447 L
Seating Capacity
8 Person7 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters40 litres
Length
4585 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2636 mm
Height
1774 mm1643 mm
Width
1866 mm1734 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
One Touch -Down
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,9026,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9005,80,875
RTO
1,87,73823,235
Insurance
65,76428,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67713,602
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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