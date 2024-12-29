In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Astor Comparison