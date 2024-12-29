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Mahindra Marazzo vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Astor
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4VTi-TECH 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres488 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters48 litres
Length
4585 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2585 mm
Height
1774 mm1650 mm
Width
1866 mm1809 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 kmUnlimited
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeSangria / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90210,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9009,79,100
RTO
1,87,73868,537
Insurance
65,76448,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67723,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

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