In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Swift
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3