Mahindra Marazzo vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Marazzo vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Ignis
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 14.39 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 7 STR
₹14.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I41.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
779.85668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.3320.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,98,8226,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,4005,84,000
RTO
1,91,92528,190
Insurance
66,99729,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,51413,799
Expert Rating
-

