hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsMarazzo vs Grand Vitara

Mahindra Marazzo vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Grand vitara
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage17.3 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Headlight
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres373 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters45 litres
Length
4585 mm4345 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2600 mm
Height
1774 mm1645 mm
Width
1866 mm1795 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90212,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,90010,76,500
RTO
1,87,7381,12,480
Insurance
65,76436,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67726,342
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Here's how the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compare on pricing across engines
Renault Duster vs Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price comparison
18 Mar 2026
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.50 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched at 10.50 lakh, undercuts Grand Vitara by 1.4 lakh
15 Sept 2025
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.50 lakh, while the Grand Vitara starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.42 lakh
Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Complete price breakdown of Maruti’s SUV twins
16 Sept 2025
The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially unveiled on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
21 Jul 2022
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
18 Sept 2022
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers