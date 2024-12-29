In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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