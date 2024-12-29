In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4