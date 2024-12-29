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Mahindra Marazzo vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Ciaz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Ciaz
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 9.09 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror
Headlight
Top View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4K15 Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km887.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl20.65
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.255.4
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Bootspace
190 litres510 litres
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters43 litres
Length
4585 mm4490 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2650 mm
Height
1774 mm1485 mm
Width
1866 mm1730 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 WayNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km40000
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
MP3 Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBeige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,90210,32,644
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9009,09,034
RTO
1,87,73875,632
Insurance
65,76447,478
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67722,195
Expert Rating
-

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