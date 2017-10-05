|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged I4
|K10B
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|779.85
|757.05
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.33
|21.63
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹14,46,278
|₹5,17,663
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹12,42,157
|₹4,65,700
|RTO
|₹1,60,100
|₹26,128
|Insurance
|₹43,521
|₹25,335
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹31,086
|₹11,126