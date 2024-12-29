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Mahindra Marazzo vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Marazzo Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 14.06 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.3 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged I4K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
779.85 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.33 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
121 bhp @ 3500 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Double WishboneMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Twist BeamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
32
Bootspace
190 litres-
Seating Capacity
8 Person5 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 liters48 litres
Length
4585 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2500 mm
Height
1774 mm1685 mm
Width
1866 mm1790 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,59,9028,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
14,05,9007,39,900
RTO
1,87,73860,793
Insurance
65,76434,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,67717,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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Latest Videos

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