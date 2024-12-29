In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4