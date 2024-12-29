In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Marazzo and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Marazzo vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Marazzo
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3