In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3