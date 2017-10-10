|Engine Type
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹6,93,199
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,08,675
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹47,437
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹28,313
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,721
|₹27,833
One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...Read More