KUV100 NXT vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Vento Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.