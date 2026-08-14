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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Polo
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Antenna
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.054.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
170168
Length
37003971
Wheelbase
23852469
Height
16551469
Width
17351682
Bootspace
243280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
65
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1997,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6756,27,000
RTO
47,43750,190
Insurance
28,31330,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72115,220
Expert Rating
-

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