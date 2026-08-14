KUV100 NXT vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Yaris Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.