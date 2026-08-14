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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage18.15 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

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Airbags
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37004365 mm
Wheelbase
23852600 mm
Height
16551645 mm
Width
17351795 mm
Bootspace
243373 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19912,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,67511,31,000
RTO
47,4371,25,730
Insurance
28,31312,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72127,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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