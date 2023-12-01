In 2023 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2023 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less