KUV100 NXT vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Urban cruiser Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.