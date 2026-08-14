In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Rumion
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4