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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37004460 mm
Wheelbase
23852740 mm
Height
16551690 mm
Width
17351735 mm
Bootspace
243-
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
67 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
No-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19911,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6759,79,000
RTO
47,43781,160
Insurance
28,31351,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72123,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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