In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)