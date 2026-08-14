KUV100 NXT vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 18.15 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1198 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.