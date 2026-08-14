KUV100 NXT vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.