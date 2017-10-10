HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsKUV100 NXT vs Nexon EV

Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19915,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,67514,74,000
RTO
47,43712,000
Insurance
28,31359,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72133,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars