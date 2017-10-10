Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
Powered by:
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
Powered by:
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
Home
Compare Cars
KUV100 NXT vs Nexon EV
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
vs
Tata Nexon EV
Filters
Highlight Differences
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80
-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
-
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Automatic, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWD
-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
-
Fuel Type
Petrol
-
Emission Standard
BS 6
-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
-
Parking Sensors
Rear
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
-
12V Power Outlets
1
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹6,93,199
₹15,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
₹6,08,675
₹14,74,000
RTO
₹47,437
₹12,000
Insurance
₹28,313
₹59,744
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹500
₹500
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹14,721
₹33,234
Trending cars
Popular
Latest
Upcoming
View all
Popular Cars