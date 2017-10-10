Saved Articles
Home
Compare Cars
KUV100 NXT vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
vs
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Filters
Highlight Differences
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80
1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹6,93,199
₹8,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
₹6,08,675
₹7,28,900
RTO
₹47,437
₹57,973
Insurance
₹28,313
₹31,778
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹500
₹500
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹14,721
₹17,606
