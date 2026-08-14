KUV100 NXT vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.