In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Altroz
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3