KUV100 NXT vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Rapid tsi Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.