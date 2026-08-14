In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Kwid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Kwid
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3