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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Kwid
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicablePetrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14-
Ground Clearance
170184 mm
Length
37003731 mm
Wheelbase
23852422 mm
Height
16551474 mm
Width
17351579 mm
Bootspace
243-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3528 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
No-
Power Windows
No-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
EMI
14,721NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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