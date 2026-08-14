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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Magnite
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.0L Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170205 mm
Length
37003994 mm
Wheelbase
23852500 mm
Height
16551572 mm
Width
17351758 mm
Bootspace
243336 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoNo
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyStylish Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1996,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6755,61,643
RTO
47,43734,926
Insurance
28,31336,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72113,608
Latest Offers
See All
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 12,000/-...
Applicable on magnitevisia-petrol-manual & 1 more variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-automatic-amt-ez-shift variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-turbo-manual-hrao & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 22,500/...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magniten-connecta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt & 6 more variants
Expired
View Offer

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