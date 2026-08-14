KUV100 NXT vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Kicks Brand Mahindra Nissan Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.