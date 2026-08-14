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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Kicks
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Airbags
Taillight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Antenna
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G801.5 HR15
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
170210
Length
37004384
Wheelbase
23852673
Height
16551669
Width
17351813
Bootspace
243400
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
65
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3550
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000050000
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19910,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6759,49,990
RTO
47,43773,609
Insurance
28,31330,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72122,673

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