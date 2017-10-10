|Engine Type
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|1.5 HR15
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,93,199
|₹10,54,878
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,08,675
|₹9,49,990
|RTO
|₹47,437
|₹73,609
|Insurance
|₹28,313
|₹30,779
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,721
|₹22,673