In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Hector
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4