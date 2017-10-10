HT Auto
Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs MG Comet EV

KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1998,43,548
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6757,98,000
RTO
47,4379,000
Insurance
28,31336,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72118,131
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...

Read More

