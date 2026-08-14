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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage18.15 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1198 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Wiper
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Seats Aerial View
Center Console
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.054.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14145 / 70 R12
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37002974 mm
Wheelbase
23852010 mm
Height
16551640 mm
Width
17351505 mm
Bootspace
243-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
64 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
GreyStarlight Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1997,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6757,49,800
RTO
47,4379,000
Insurance
28,31334,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72117,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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