In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)