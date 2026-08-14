In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Astor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4