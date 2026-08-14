KUV100 NXT vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.