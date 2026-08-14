KUV100 NXT vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Vitara brezza Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.