KUV100 NXT vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Swift [2021-2024] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.