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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
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Gear Shifter
Seats Aerial View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80K15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14195 / 80 R15
Ground Clearance
170210 mm
Length
37003985 mm
Wheelbase
23852590 mm
Height
16551720 mm
Width
17351645 mm
Bootspace
243208 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
64 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19913,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,67512,31,500
RTO
47,4371,27,980
Insurance
28,31338,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72130,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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